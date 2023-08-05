80.5 F
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, August 5

By Staff Report

Blonde Ambition

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Penta

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

The Byrne Brothers

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

High Tide

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

Letters to the Editor

Trump needs to put on his big boy pants

A Village of Bonita resident says former President Trump put himself in the situation he’s in now, and it’s time for him to put on his big boy pants.

Trump will never catch a break with Merrick Garland in charge

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is thankful Merrick Garland never made it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Indictment of former President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident weighs in on the indictment of former President Trump.

If I wanted one-star care I would have retired to Mexico

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident says that if he was looking for one star health care in retirement, he would have moved to Mexico.

Short-term rentals are businesses being run out of homes in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asserts that short-term rentals are businesses being run out of homes in The Villages.

