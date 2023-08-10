New cafe offering variety of breakfast and lunch options

A new cafe along Lake Weir celebrated its grand opening late last month.

Cafe Lucia officially opened for business on July 28. The new business is located at 10333 SE Sunset Harbor Road in the city of Summerfield, just a few miles northeast of the Village of Briar Meadow.

The café serves up a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including sandwiches, salads, omelets, and French toast, among other dishes.

Coffee comes in a variety of preparations, including classic choices like lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and drip.

The restaurant says that it plans to expand its drink offering to include beer and wine.

Café Lucia is one of many restaurants in Marion County owned and operated by the Swamp Dog Restaurant Management Group. The group is also behind Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar and Eggs Up Grill, which have been open in Ocala for several years.