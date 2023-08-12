Officials to stop pursuing idea of noise reduction wall for Villages neighborhood

Community Development District 3 officials have decided to stop pursuing the idea of a noise reduction wall for a neighborhood in The Villages experiencing the pains of growth

Residents living on Idlewood Loop in the Village of Summerhill are concerned about increased traffic and development on County Road 101, which runs north from County Road 466 and west of Southern Trace Plaza. The issue of development has been before the Sumter County Commission.

CDD 3 supervisors had considered partnering with residents in building a wall to reduce the traffic noise. But on Friday at a meeting at Savannah Center, the supervisors concluded the potential project is too problematic.

The first issue is the price.

A 1,600-foot wall would cost $200,000 to $240,000 to construct. There would also be engineering and design costs. In addition, plats indicate CDD 3 does not own the land where the wall would need to be constructed. That land is owned by Sumter County, and county officials have indicated they don’t want to set a precedent by allowing such a wall to be built.

Supervisor Gail Lazenby, who has spearheaded the wall efforts on behalf of residents, said this is not like Villagers would bought homes near the Florida Turnpike and then complained about the noise.

“These are people who bought not knowing that County Road 101 was going to get so, so busy.” Lazenby said.