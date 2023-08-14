John C. Masalski passed away August 5, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida.

John was born August 3, 1932 in New Britain, Conn. To John Maynard Masalski and Margaret (Gulbinas) Masalski. He attended Plainville High School were he excelled in football, baseball, and basketball becoming a member of the PHS Hall of Fame.

Upon graduation, John served his county in the Air Force assigned to the 81st Fighter Interceptor Group, Shepherds Grove, England. Following his service, John attended Porter & Chester Institute preparing for his career as a Tool Designer with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Company.

After leaving Westbook, CT to retire in The Villages, FL, John joined Community Watch as a courier. He took up golf (again), basketball and fishing. His true joy came from tending his garden and organizing his tools. John was a lifelong coach to family and friends. He always had a big smile, a handshake and never let your glass be empty.

John leaves his wife Debbie, his brother Bill (Kathy) Masalski, and his sister Cheryl (Chuck Anderson) Janis. John leaves his daughter Kristin Donlan, son Michael (Meghan) Masalski, step-daughter Tory (Craig) Brown and son John James (deceased). PopPop will be lovingly remembered by Kathryn (Ryan) MacDonald, Kally (Bryan) Grandieri, Benjamin Mutz, Jay Michael Donlan, Kelly Donlan, Reid Masalski and Oceana Masalski and several cousins and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cornerstone Hospice House 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778, American Legion Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Road, Lady Lake, FL 32158, Springer Spaniel Rescue at https://englishspringerrescueamerica.com, or the charity of your choice.

A Veterans Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.