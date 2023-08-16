Street to remain closed in wake of sinkholes in The Villages

A street will remain closed indefinitely in the wake of sinkholes which opened up earlier this week in The Villages.

The sinkholes were discovered at about lunchtime Monday by a landscaper in the Glenda Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove.

The City of Wildwood has backfilled the holes in advance of geotechnical testing. A spokesperson for the city said it is anticipated that the test results will be in next week.

Scardino Street, which is where the sinkholes were located, will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

One of the sinkholes was dangerously close to the driveway located at the home at 5980 Scardino St. That villa, built in 2019, is apparently on the market and listed by Properties of The Villages.