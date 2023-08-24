Bernice F. Gavin-Goguen

Bernice F. (Boucher) Gavin-Goguen, 88, a dedicated Wife, Mother, Memere and Grand Memere, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at The Villages Regional Hospital, FL, after a fearless battle with cancer, with her loving family by her side.

Bernice leaves her husband of 23 years, Ralph B. Goguen of Florida; five children: Cynthia McNally and her husband Robert of West Boylston, William Gavin of Leominster, Patricia Gavin of Berlin, Brian Gavin and his wife Bobbie of Douglas, Paul Gavin and his wife Patricia of Clinton; eight step-children: Michelle Hulbert and her husband Robin of NH, Michael Goguen and his wife Sandi Smith of WA, Paul Goguen and his wife Cindi of FL, Milissa Little and her husband Craig of NC, Ronald Goguen and his wife Gerrie of Hopedale, Jacqueline Pascucci of FL, Angela Gravley of TN and Beckey Leger of TN. She also leaves 38 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great and great-grand nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her first husband, William J. Gavin, who died in 1976, her parents Edmond and Yvonne (Landry) Boucher, her sister Gloria Provencher and her husband, Roger, and her brother, Leon Boucher.

Bernice was born and raised in the Cleghorn neighborhood of Fitchburg, MA. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School, and matriculated to the former St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, Worcester, MA attaining RN. Bernice was a long-time resident of Clinton, MA before retiring to Florida.

For 45 years, Bernice was a Registered Nurse, having worked at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass Medical Center, Worcester before retiring in 1998. Her chosen work in nursing was a testament of her care and compassion for others.

Bernice was a lifelong artist. She generously shared her paintings, pottery and photography with family and friends. Her passion was the happiness and wellbeing of her family and friends, always ready with a smile and word to warm the soul. She enjoyed spending time at the ocean and traveling, including to her family origins of Cap-Pele, New Brunswick Canada and Westport, County Mayo Ireland.

Bernice was a woman of deep faith and had been a member of St. John Guardian of Our Lady Parish, Clinton, and St. Mark the Evangelist Church, Summerfield, FL. Bernice was also a member of the Parkinsons group, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and enjoyed golfing and time with friends.

Bernice’s funeral will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with a Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to V Foundation for Cancer Research at http://www.v.org. A Celebration of Bernice’s Life will take place at The Villages, at a date and time to be announced.