Thomas Leonard Mauceri, age 71, passed away on August 10, 2023, at his home in Linden Isles from cardiac arrest.

Tommy, as he was known to family, was born October 9, 1951, in Brooklyn, NY to Sylvester and Elizabeth “Bette”. Tommy attended St. Rita’s Catholic School, St. Anthony’s High School and Smithtown High School in New York and John Carroll University in Ohio but found his life’s calling behind the table saw as a cabinetmaker millman. In 1976, he married Jo Ellen Murphy in Ocean City, MD and they made their home together in Margate, FL close to beloved family, The Cavanaghs, Bruces and Ulloas, until her death in 2012.

Always the family man, his later years were spent with his children in Arizona, Texas, and California before returning to Florida to be close to his siblings and cherished cousins. Though he was not a fan of golf, he found pleasant company and conversations over coffee in The Villages and became an active member of The Villages Woodworkers Club.

He planted roses in his yard along his white picket fence for his beloved wife and is missed by his children, Joseph S. Mauceri and Baxley Andresen, Cassandra Graham and her husband Travis and Ginny Hardes and her husband Jon, grandchildren, Monica and Everett, brother Joseph H. Mauceri and his wife Lea, sister Linda McCourt and her husband Joe, by lifelong friend, Harry Smith, and many beloved cousins.

A Memorial Service is being held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in The Villages on Sept 2, 2023 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to St Anthony’s Bread or St Jude’s Research Hospital.