75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
type here...

Teen jumps from second story window during intoxicated girl fight

By Staff Report
Felicia Dawn Williamson
Felicia Dawn Williamson
Alexis Shyanne Caldwell
Alexis Shyanne Caldwell

A teen jumped from a second story window during an intoxicated girl fight.

The Villages Public Safety Department was called to the scene Monday night after 19-year-old Alexis Shyanne Caldwell of Summerfield suffered minor abrasions when she jumped from a second story apartment to escape from 22-year-old Felicia Dawn Williamson, who lists The Villages as her home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Caldwell told deputies that Williamson “began aggressively hitting her with a closed first in the area of her face and chest.” Williamson, who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, held down Caldwell, who stands 5 feet 1 inch and weighs 100 pounds. When Caldwell broke free, she locked herself in a bedroom and then jumped out the window. She suffered a scratch on her nose and face as well as a wrist injury.

Williamson claimed Caldwell provoked her by pushing her to the ground. Williamson claimed she suffered rug burns.

Both “admitted to being intoxicated,” the report said. The deputy added, “It was evident while speaking to them.”

Caldwell and Williamson were arrested on charges of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where they were initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We all have to be held accountable for our actions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says we all have to be held accountable for our actions.

Checking IDs varies by location

A Village of De La Vista North resident offers an observation about the checking of IDs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I feel a lot safer when they’re in jail

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he feels a lot safer when hit-and-run drivers are in jail.

It is important to be accountable for the damage done to the victim

A Village of Belle Aire resident makes the point that even elderly drivers must be held accountable in hit-and-run crashes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sending 90-year-olds to prison doesn’t accomplish anything

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident contends it is wrong to send 90-year-olds to prison for an accidental crime.

Photos