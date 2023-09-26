Teen jumps from second story window during intoxicated girl fight

A teen jumped from a second story window during an intoxicated girl fight.

The Villages Public Safety Department was called to the scene Monday night after 19-year-old Alexis Shyanne Caldwell of Summerfield suffered minor abrasions when she jumped from a second story apartment to escape from 22-year-old Felicia Dawn Williamson, who lists The Villages as her home, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Caldwell told deputies that Williamson “began aggressively hitting her with a closed first in the area of her face and chest.” Williamson, who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, held down Caldwell, who stands 5 feet 1 inch and weighs 100 pounds. When Caldwell broke free, she locked herself in a bedroom and then jumped out the window. She suffered a scratch on her nose and face as well as a wrist injury.

Williamson claimed Caldwell provoked her by pushing her to the ground. Williamson claimed she suffered rug burns.

Both “admitted to being intoxicated,” the report said. The deputy added, “It was evident while speaking to them.”

Caldwell and Williamson were arrested on charges of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where they were initially held without bond.