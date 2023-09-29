On September 17th at 7:43PM Simone Cyr, the love of my life and my life partner, passed at The Villages Hospital.

Simone was born on August 1, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia to Louise Cyr and Norman Cyr. She had a twin sister Susanne Poling and a younger sister Christine Charlton who both predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Ken Cyr, her niece Kimberly Kostiw and three great nieces.

Simone graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi in 1969 and worked in furniture sales until she became a Government Contracts Specialist in 1975 and then a Contracting Officer before she retired in 2005. Simone moved to The Villages in August 2006 to be closer to her mom. In retired life she enjoyed golfing, traveling and many other social activities within our village.

Unfortunately, several illnesses weighed heavily on her health. The last 4 to 5 years COPD and dementia greatly restricted her activities. Last year she became increasingly dependent on supplemental oxygen and rarely left the home. Finally, after several stays in the hospital, she was unable to overcome her many illnesses. She passed peacefully without pain.

She will be greatly missed.