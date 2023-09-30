83.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Mulberry Grove Dog Park to be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Mulberry Grove Dog Park will be closed for maintenance Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at (352) 259-6040.

