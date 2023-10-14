‘Skip scanner’ placed on probation in theft of items at Walmart

A woman charged with repeatedly “skip scanning” has been placed on probation in the theft of items at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Robbin Sheleen Fijalkowski, 66, has been placed on probation for six months after pleading no contest to charges of theft this past week in Sumter County Court.

Fijalkowski had been arrested Aug. 18 in the attempted theft of $204 worth of merchandise from the store. She admitted she had sufficient funds and could have paid for the items. She posted bond and was released.

That arrest prompted the loss prevention team to take a second look at surveillance from three previous thefts in which a woman was “skip scanning” merchandise in the self-checkout lane. In the three visits to the store, Fijalkowski allegedly stole $79.18, $82.19 and $71.96 worth of merchandise, including diet soda and toilet paper, according to arrest reports from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery prompted a second arrest.