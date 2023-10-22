84.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Tricolored heron testing water at Paradise Park in The Villages

By Staff Report

This dazzling tricolored heron was testing the water before wading in to look for breakfast at a pond at Paradise Park in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Photos