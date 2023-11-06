Villager’s son arrested after found passed out in golf cart

A Villager’s son was arrested after he was found passed out in a golf cart.

Michael Scott Griffin, 53, who lives with his father in the Village of Glenbrook, was found at about 3 p.m. Friday in the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Yamaha golf cart in the area of County Road 472 and County Road 115, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The key was in the ignition and Griffin was “slumped over towards the passenger seat.” The Villages Public Safety Department was summoned to the scene. Fentanyl, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the golf cart.

The New York native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but he began to “nod off” and “lose consciousness” during the exercises.

He was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood. He provided a urine sample.

Griffin was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug equipment. He was already on probation as a result of a 2022 arrest. Due to the probation violation, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.