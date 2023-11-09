72.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Formal site plan submitted for new Walmart on County Road 466

By Meta Minton

A formal site plan was submitted this week to the Town of Lady Lake for a new Walmart on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road.

A new Walmart will be built at the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

The Walmart, which will include a gas station and liquor store, will be part of the Hammock Oaks development, which ultimately will be home to nearly 2,000 new Lady Lake residents. Work on the massive new development, which will include housing, an age-restricted community development district-governed gated section, town homes and retail, continues in earnest across from the Village of Spring Harbor and along Cherry Lake Road.

Cows used to graze in a pasture that will be home to a new Walmart Neighborhood Market on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

Grading and tree removal have already dramatically changed the landscape, which for decades has served as pasture land with many historic trees.

The 60,718-square-foot Walmart building will be located on 20.43 acres at the northwest corner of the Hammock Oaks community.

