Formal site plan submitted for new Walmart on County Road 466

A formal site plan was submitted this week to the Town of Lady Lake for a new Walmart on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road.

The Walmart, which will include a gas station and liquor store, will be part of the Hammock Oaks development, which ultimately will be home to nearly 2,000 new Lady Lake residents. Work on the massive new development, which will include housing, an age-restricted community development district-governed gated section, town homes and retail, continues in earnest across from the Village of Spring Harbor and along Cherry Lake Road.

Grading and tree removal have already dramatically changed the landscape, which for decades has served as pasture land with many historic trees.

The 60,718-square-foot Walmart building will be located on 20.43 acres at the northwest corner of the Hammock Oaks community.