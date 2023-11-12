69.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Rev. Jerry Montgomery, 87, of Summerfield, FL, passed away November 9, 2023, in Summerfield.

Jerry Montgomery was born in Midway, KY to Albert and Katharine Montgomery on May 24, 1936. He attended Southern Baptist Seminary at Louisville, KY. He married Madaline on October 25, 1974 in Lexington, KY. He worked as a bank examiner and loan officer but his passion was ministry. He last served as pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church where he and Madaline are still members.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Katharine, his twin brother Wally and his twin daughters Amy and Holly.

Jerry is survived by wife Madaline, daughter Terry, son Matthew (Heather), grandchildren Caitlin, Joseph, Bryce, Eli and Samantha and great-grandchild Savannah.

Visitation will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, Oxford, FL at 11:00 AM Thursday November 16, 2023 with funeral service following at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s name to Hospice of Marion County or Immanuel Baptist Church Building Fund.

