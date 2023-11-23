63.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Fruitland Park police nab woman with suspended license and fentanyl

By Staff Report
Allison Osmond
Allison Osmond

Fruitland Park police arrested a woman with a suspended license and fentanyl.

Allison Linda Osmond, 38, of Orlando, was driving a black Hyundai shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an automated license plate reader alerted an officer to the fact the licensed owner of the vehicle did not have a valid license, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Osmond admitted her license had been suspended for a previous refusal to submit to a breath/chemical test.  A search of the vehicle turned up three containers holding a substance which tested positive for fentanyl. She was also in possession of three glass smoking pipes.

The officer ran a check and discovered that Osmond had been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2022.

The Maryland native was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

