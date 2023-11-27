The rule is that we are supposed to share the paths

To the Editor:
People like Mr. Thomas Snider are the reason The Villages is no longer called America’s friendliest hometown…
The paths Mr. Snider refers to are called multi-modal paths. They are NOT cart paths.
The paths are open to:
“Multi-modal paths are intended for the enjoyment of non-automotive traffic such as bicycles, golf cars and pedestrians.”
Meant to be shared by all…
Just another example of an uninformed resident making false claims about the rules.
https://www.districtgov.org/PdfUpload/VCDD103_Multi-Modal%20Paths_Flyer_5.5×8.5_0123.pdf
Bj Muse
Village of Linden