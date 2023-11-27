Unlicensed driver from Mexico with 12-pack of beer arrested on DUI charge

An unlicensed driver from Mexico with a 12-pack of beer was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Gerardo Mondragon Maldonado, 35, of Wildwood, was found in a black GMC pickup at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday parked at the end of Oxford Street with its motor running and lights on, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Maldonado was identified by his Mexican identification card. He said he has been living in the United States for seven years. A police officer, who used Google Translate to communicate with Maldonado, found that he did not have a driver’s license.

It appeared Maldonado had been drinking. An open can of Coors Light was found in the truck’s cup holder. The beer, which was cold to the touch, came from an open 12-pack which was found on the right front passenger seat.

He nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .260 and .279 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $600.