62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
type here...

The Villages Christmas Parade brings big crowd to Spanish Springs

By David Towns

The Villages Christmas Parade brought out a big crowd Wednesday afternoon at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Villages High School Marching Band was a big hit playing the anthems of the season, including “Joy to the World.”

The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps also thrilled the crowd with a dazzling twirling display, thunderous drums and artificial snow that brought out the spirit of the season.

The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps marched down Main Street in the Christmas Parade, bringing artificial snow with them
The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps marched down Main Street in the Christmas Parade, bringing artificial snow with them.
The Villages High School Marching Band performed in the parade
The Villages High School Marching Band performed in the parade.

Villages Honor Flight summoned plenty of patriotic emotions when they had veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam riding in golf carts with their names boldly printed on signs. Members of the crowd called out to the veterans by name and thanked them for their service. The Villages’ most famous veteran, Irving Locker, rode in a golf cart in the lead position. The 99-year-old was among those who stormed beaches at Normandy in World War II.

There were plenty of golf carts in the parade, decorated for the holiday season.

Mickey drove his cart to the Christmas parade
Mickey drove his cart to the Christmas parade.
Reindeer pulled this Segway elve.
Reindeer pulled this Segway elf.

New Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman had the privilege of leading the parade.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care

In a Letter to the Editor, the Democratic National Committee claims Gov. ROn DeSantis is blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care.

Should motor-driven bicycles be allowed on golf cart paths?

A Villager wonders if motor-driven bicycles should be allowed on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A golf cart cut me off and I went over the handlebars

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being cut off by a golf cart while riding his bicycle on the multi-modal path.

The multi-modal paths are open to everybody

A Village of Gilchrist woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says the multi-modal paths are to be shared by everyone and are not exclusively for golf carts.

I enjoy riding my bicycle on multi-modal paths in The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, who frequently rides a bicycle on the multi-modal paths in The Villages, responds to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of DeSoto.

Photos