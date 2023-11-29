The Villages Christmas Parade brings big crowd to Spanish Springs

The Villages Christmas Parade brought out a big crowd Wednesday afternoon at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Villages High School Marching Band was a big hit playing the anthems of the season, including “Joy to the World.”

The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps also thrilled the crowd with a dazzling twirling display, thunderous drums and artificial snow that brought out the spirit of the season.

Villages Honor Flight summoned plenty of patriotic emotions when they had veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam riding in golf carts with their names boldly printed on signs. Members of the crowd called out to the veterans by name and thanked them for their service. The Villages’ most famous veteran, Irving Locker, rode in a golf cart in the lead position. The 99-year-old was among those who stormed beaches at Normandy in World War II.

There were plenty of golf carts in the parade, decorated for the holiday season.

New Lady Lake Mayor Ed Freeman had the privilege of leading the parade.