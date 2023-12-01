82.2 F
The Villages
Friday, December 1, 2023
Suspected drug dealer apprehended after speeding by entrance to The Villages

By Staff Report
David Anthony Lee
A suspected drug dealer was apprehended after speeding by an entrance to The Villages.

David Anthony Lee, 25, of Leesburg, was driving a black sedan at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on County Road 466A at Drake Drive at the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. It also appeared Lee was having trouble maintaining a single lane.

A traffic stop was initiated and when the officer approached Lee’s car, the “the strong odor of burnt marijuana” was detected. A red lunchbox was found in the vehicle and it contained a large bag of marijuana and several small plastic bags. A scale and Oxycodone pills were also found in the lunchbox.

Lee, who was arrested in 2017 with a gun and drugs in a car he was driving, was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of Oxycodone with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $8,000 bond.

