Take everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs

By Villages-News Editorial

We should all take preventive actions that may help reduce the spread of viruses like flu. Here are some important tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

• Masks also can help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses. People who are sick might be asked to wear a mask to protect others, but a mask can protect the wearer too. This might be especially important if you are at higher risk of developing serious complications from flu.

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu.
  • Virus in the air can spread between people more easily indoors than outdoors. Improving air quality, such as opening windows or using air purifiers, can help reduce the amount of virus you are exposed to.

