Sunday, December 3, 2023
Peppertree Apartments woman headed to prison in child porn case

By Staff Report
A woman who lived in the Peppertree Apartments in Wildwood is heading to prison for possession of child pornography she said “turned her on.”

Shaianna Gracie Palmer, 23, was sentenced last week in Sumter County Court to five years in state prison.

She was originally arrested in 2021 on multiple charges of possession of child pornography after a search warrant was served at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.

Officers were acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when they served the search warrant at the apartment complex, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

More than 300 images depicting child pornography were found to be connected to Palmer’s email address and a social media platform associated with child porn.

Police tracked down Palmer at her boyfriend’s home in Lady Lake and she willingly consented to an interview at the Wildwood Police Department. She admitted the email address belonged to her. She said the she “got into group chats” and “began downloading the child pornography and trading it with other users.” She said it would “turn her on” and “she reached sexual gratification viewing the pictures and videos that depicted children engaged in sexual activity.” Some of the children were only three years old.

