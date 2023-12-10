Marvin Eugene Sexton Sr.

Marvin Eugene (Gene) Sexton Sr., passed away on November 25, 2023.

He was born in Bluestone, West Virginia to Lilly and Loyd Sexton on March 20, 1930. He graduated from Bramwell High School in 1947. He left West Virginia in 1947 and settled in the Tidewater area of Virginia in Hampton, Virginia. He was employed by the C&O Railroad and served a four-year apprenticeship. In December 1948, he joined the Virginia National Guard. In August 1950, his unit was activated for the Korean War. After he was released from active duty, he returned to the C&O Railroad and completed his four-year apprenticeship. He left the C&O Railroad to work fulltime with the Virginia National Guard. In 1961 he left the Virginia National Guard. He was employed with the Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock Company. He continued to serve his country by enlisting in the Army Reserves. He served in the Army Reserves until mandatory retirement at age 60. He retired from the Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock Company in 1991. He lived in Hampton Virginia until 1996 when he and his wife Joyce moved to The Villages, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce of 62 years along with his oldest daughter Nancy Sexton. He is survived by her children Billy Lee Bollinger and Dawn Cesaretti, her husband Brian, daughter Brenda Sexton and her son’s Westin Neal, his partner Gundega, Brandon Neal, his wife Danielle, son Marvin (Bo) Sexton, Jr., his wife Christine and children Curtis Sexton, Nicole Davis, her husband Aaron and Michael Velardi, his wife Isela and daughter Mary Sexton Sands, her husband Gregg and children Justin Trainum, his wife Martyna, Stephanie Locke, her husband Branden, Jeremiah Sands and Amel Sands. He had ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his companion, Ann Bloete of The Villages.

He was a member of Monitor Lodge #197 AFAM. He was raised in April 1964 to the degree of Master Mason, and he was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America. He served in numerous offices and in 1978 was elected by the General Membership of North America to service on the Board of Directors. He was a past member of the Royal Arch Chapter #80, past member of the Scottish of Free Masonry, past member of the Colonial Chapter #40 of the Eastern Star. He was very active in numerous sports, hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing, golf and softball.

Both his and his wife’s ashes will be taken to Virginia by family and spread in the Chesapeake Bay at their favorite fishing spot. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, https://help.dav.org/donate.