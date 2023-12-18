54.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 18, 2023
type here...

Shopping companion allegedly turns violent after ill-fated trip to Walmart

By Staff Report
Steven Anthony Solomon
Steven Anthony Solomon

A shopping companion allegedly turned violent after an ill-fated trip to Walmart.

Steven Anthony Solomon, 31, of Wildwood, went with a female companion in his truck Sunday to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While they were in the store Christmas shopping, an argument broke out and the woman “became frustrated” and went outside to wait for Solomon by his truck.

Solomon walked out of the store about 15 minutes later and they left in his truck. The woman noticed that Solomon “did not drive the normal way back” and “took a long way through backroads.”

While they were traveling in the truck, Solomon, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, grabbed the woman’s head and then her turtleneck in such a way it made it hard for her to breathe. Solomon removed a gun from the truck’s center console and held it on his lap.

Once they returned to the residence, Solomon parked behind the woman’s vehicle so she could not leave. He would not let her leave the truck and put her in chokehold. At one point, he threatened to kill her and himself.

Solomon was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $26,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

A reader who lost a loved one who was struck by a golf cart, contends the lack of regulation and oversight of golf carts is a real danger.

Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses some of the “sky is falling” fears of the MAGA crowd.

Three hostages died because of Hamas

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his take on the Israel Defense Forces and the death of three hostages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Priority pool membership no longer worth it

A San Antonio Villas resident, who has been a longtime priority pool member, contends broken equipment and elimination of a hot tub make the priority membership less attractive.

Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester tackles Congressman Daniel Webster recent “cat fishing” with regard to VA funding and illegal immigrants.

Photos