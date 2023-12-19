To the Editor:

Ralph, I couldn’t believe your letter! My first thought was that you lived in Mexico, but then I saw you are one of my neighbors!! Biden is Destroying America with the help of his biased Department of Justice and FBI who have arrested most of those people you mentioned!! I find that sad, that is how you judge our President by his accomplishments! What I see that Joe Biden has accomplished is not to MAGA but how he is destroying her! For example: Canceled all of Trump’s policies on our southern border who was getting it under control, and left it wide open for millions of people to come through and flooding our cities with migrants, terrorist, murders etc! Hundreds of people losing their lives, drugs coming across killing our children, our cities overburdened with immigrants living on the sidewalks costing us billions of dollars, having us involved in two wars in Ukraine and Israel with thousands of lives being lost and the threat of War III, and thats just a small part of what Joe has done to America! And you think That Joe has made America Great! Sorry, but Biden is destroying America and is out of control!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills