55.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
type here...

Biden is destroying America

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ralph, I couldn’t believe your letter! My first thought was that you lived in Mexico, but then I saw you are one of my neighbors!! Biden is Destroying America with the help of his biased Department of Justice and FBI who have arrested most of those people you mentioned!! I find that sad, that is how you judge our President by his accomplishments! What I see that Joe Biden has accomplished is not to MAGA but how he is destroying her! For example: Canceled all of Trump’s policies on our southern border who was getting it under control, and left it wide open for millions of people to come through and flooding our cities with migrants, terrorist, murders etc! Hundreds of people losing their lives, drugs coming across killing our children, our cities overburdened with immigrants living on the sidewalks costing us billions of dollars, having us involved in two wars in Ukraine and Israel with thousands of lives being lost and the threat of War III, and thats just a small part of what Joe has done to America! And you think That Joe has made America Great! Sorry, but Biden is destroying America and is out of control!

Ken Sulko
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Speed cameras are a horrible idea

A reader from the Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, says that speed cameras are a horrible idea.

Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

A reader who lost a loved one who was struck by a golf cart, contends the lack of regulation and oversight of golf carts is a real danger.

Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses some of the “sky is falling” fears of the MAGA crowd.

Three hostages died because of Hamas

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his take on the Israel Defense Forces and the death of three hostages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Priority pool membership no longer worth it

A San Antonio Villas resident, who has been a longtime priority pool member, contends broken equipment and elimination of a hot tub make the priority membership less attractive.

Photos