Opening date announced for new PGA Tour Superstore

The opening date has been announced for the new PGA Tour Superstore.

Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group on Monday night informed the Lady Lake Commission that the new PGA Tour Superstore will be opening Feb. 13 at the former Earth Fare location at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

PGA Tour Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in Roswell, Ga. As the PGA Tour’s exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA Tour Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA Tour pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA Tour Superstore has a wide selection of men’s, women’s and juniors’ apparel and footwear for golf and tennis.

The nearest PGA Tour Superstore is in Orlando.

Earth Fare closed in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Benchmark Group is responsible for bringing a wealth of retail and restaurants to Lady Lake, including Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse.