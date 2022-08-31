Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing

Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month.

The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.

It’s been a rollercoaster for Earth Fare, a popular store known for its health conscious approach to food and packaging.

In 2019, the Benchmark Group of New York announced that Earth Fare would anchor the new shopping center at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Fennell Boulevard in Lady Lake. The news was received with great joy by Earth Fare fans in The Villages accustomed to making the trek to the Earth Fare store in Ocala. However, in February 2020, Earth Fare announced it was closing all of its 50 locations. A new ownership group rose from the Earth Fare ashes and the Lady Lake store was once again given the green light.

Unfortunately, the local Earth Fare store appeared to struggle as the parking lot was frequently vacant. The heavy construction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 no doubt took a toll on Earth Fare, as shoppers were likely reluctant to navigate the orange cones and long waits on the roadway. There have been numerous accidents on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 during the construction.

Sprouts Farmers Market making brisk progress

Health-conscious shoppers will soon have a new option in The Villages.

Construction of the new Sprouts Farmers Market located at the corner of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard is expected to be finished in January.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for more than one third of its 362 stores as of the end of 2020.