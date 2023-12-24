To the Editor:

I have read time and time again how these folks so hate Trump. Strange to me as President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history. That is undeniable, check the things that Americans care about, safety, secure borders, livable cost of living (i.e., gasoline, food prices) veterans care, wage increases for minorities and others, politicians being called out for stupid decisions, conservative Supreme Court appointees, and the list goes on and on.

But the haters seem to love what the (Progressive, Communist, Socialist) Democrats offer the country. The corrupt Clinton, Obama’s and now the “Mack Daddy”of corruption the Biden family, more and more is exposed almost daily and how the P,C,S have weaponized the FBI, Justice Department and CIA to keep Trump tied up in courts and to interfere in a national election. A good question to ask everyone is who made things better for the country, and the world. Strength or Weakness in the Whitehouse, Trump or Biden polls of the America people pretty well say it, disapprove of Biden 51 percent.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont