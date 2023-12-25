Sara Koogle

February 06, 1941 – December 15, 2023

Sara Dixon (Henderson) Koogle

Sara Henderson Koogle, age 82, died Dec 15, 2023. Sara was born February 6, 1941 in Albemarle NC to parents James & Mary Lily Henderson. She became a nurse and served in the US Air Force where she met her husband, Jim.

They settled in Frederick County, MD where she worked as a nurse, including at the Frederick County outdoor school, then with a local doctor’s office before retiring and living 20 years in the Villages, FL.

She is preceded in death by her spouse of over 50 years, Jim. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Koogle of Emmitsburg, MD; Laura Fisher (Bruce) of Fairfield PA; grandsons, Michael & Matthew Fisher; sisters, Jenny Henderson of Badin NC, Mary Butler (Hilton) of Albemarle NC; sister-in-law Joan Myers (Al); brothers-in-law Robert Koogle (Marylyn), Phillip Koogle (Barbara) all of the Villages FL and many nieces, nephews and friends

She was a long-time member of the Thurmont United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis.