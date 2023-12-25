64.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 25, 2023
type here...

Sara Koogle

By Staff Report
Sara Koogle
Sara Koogle

Sara Koogle
February 06, 1941 – December 15, 2023

Sara Dixon (Henderson) Koogle

Sara Henderson Koogle, age 82, died Dec 15, 2023. Sara was born February 6, 1941 in Albemarle NC to parents James & Mary Lily Henderson. She became a nurse and served in the US Air Force where she met her husband, Jim.

They settled in Frederick County, MD where she worked as a nurse, including at the Frederick County outdoor school, then with a local doctor’s office before retiring and living 20 years in the Villages, FL.

She is preceded in death by her spouse of over 50 years, Jim. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Koogle of Emmitsburg, MD; Laura Fisher (Bruce) of Fairfield PA; grandsons, Michael & Matthew Fisher; sisters, Jenny Henderson of Badin NC, Mary Butler (Hilton) of Albemarle NC; sister-in-law Joan Myers (Al); brothers-in-law Robert Koogle (Marylyn), Phillip Koogle (Barbara) all of the Villages FL and many nieces, nephews and friends

She was a long-time member of the Thurmont United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump did more good for this country’s natural born citizens and immigrants than any other president in history.

Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an unvarnished opinion of Ammon Bundy and other “liars.”

School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

A Village of Marsh Bend resident points to the new charter school at Middleton as an example of the investment The Villages is willing to make in the community’s future.

Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

A Village of Rio Grande resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, and attempts to correct a few “facts.”

Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace – just like the man he defended

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that Rudy Giuliani is a disgrace - just like the man he defended.

Photos