K-9 units help apprehend fleeing woman on Christmas Day

Two K-9 units were used to help apprehend a woman who tried to flee from law enforcement on Christmas Day.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a civil complaint at about 8 a.m. Monday to a home on County Road 519 in Coleman, according to an arrest report. Stevie Taylor Elizabeth Baker, 33, of Wildwood, was asked to step outside. Instead of cooperating, the South Carolina native ran out the back door toward the woods.

Two K-9 units were on the scene and helped track Baker, who was given commands to stop. She kept running. When she finally stopped, she was ordered to put her hands behind her back. She continued to refuse to cooperate.

Baker, who has a long criminal history, including a 2015 arrest at was then the Motel 6 in Wildwood, is facing a charge of voter fraud.

She was arrested on charge of resisting arrest. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.