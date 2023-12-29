46.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 29, 2023
type here...

Former Walmart clerk charged with stealing motor oil and antifreeze

By Staff Report
Chad Perkins
Chad Perkins

A former Walmart clerk has been charged with stealing motor oil and antifreeze from the store in Summerfield.

Chad Alan Perkins, 41, of Belleview was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with theft. The warrant was issued Dec. 21.

Perkins was in a self-checkout lane on Dec. 11 and purchased several items, but failed to scan three items – motor oil and antifreeze, valued at a total of $67.84, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A loss prevention officer reviewed video surveillance and reported the theft on Dec. 19. The loss prevention officer said Perkins had been an associate at the store, but store officials had been unable to contact him following the Dec. 11 theft of the items.

A criminal history check revealed that Perkins has five previous theft convictions in Vermont.

He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

In 2020, Perkins was arrested when he was caught driving a vehicle with a bogus Vermont license plate.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

At some point this urban sprawl has to stop!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Antrim Dells resident makes the case that at some point, the urban sprawl of The Villages has to stop.

Did Walmart not realize people care about trees?

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident asks if the developer bringing Walmart to Cherry Lake Road at County Road 466 was blind to the notion that people would stand up for the trees.

Rework the entrance/exit at Walmart and keep the trees

A reader urges the builder of the new Walmart to rework the plan and keep the trees. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why do public officials keep bending over for Walmart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident asks why elected officials keep bending to the will of Walmart.

We cut down trees for more asphalt

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if it’s worth clearing trees to make way for another asphalt parking lot.

Photos