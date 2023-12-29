Former Walmart clerk charged with stealing motor oil and antifreeze

A former Walmart clerk has been charged with stealing motor oil and antifreeze from the store in Summerfield.

Chad Alan Perkins, 41, of Belleview was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with theft. The warrant was issued Dec. 21.

Perkins was in a self-checkout lane on Dec. 11 and purchased several items, but failed to scan three items – motor oil and antifreeze, valued at a total of $67.84, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A loss prevention officer reviewed video surveillance and reported the theft on Dec. 19. The loss prevention officer said Perkins had been an associate at the store, but store officials had been unable to contact him following the Dec. 11 theft of the items.

A criminal history check revealed that Perkins has five previous theft convictions in Vermont.

He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

In 2020, Perkins was arrested when he was caught driving a vehicle with a bogus Vermont license plate.