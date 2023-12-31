Robert I. Vega, (known as Bob or Bobby) age 75, passed away with family and beloved dog, Whitney by his side as his home in The Villages, FL, December 25, 2023.

Robert was born September 1, 1948, in Passaic, NJ to the late Rocco Vega and Victoria (nee Catroneo) Vega. He graduated from Bergen County Technical School, class of 1968 and studied at New York School of Interior Design. As a young man he was a lead singer in bands “Marmalade, Molasses, and Music” and “Friendz with a Z”, before working in retail sales, including many years as top salesman with Levitz Furniture in California and New Jersey. He was an Army veteran and served in Vietnam. He loved and knew all the words to the music of the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s and enjoyed theater.

He is survived by his partner Stan King, close friend and housemate, Patricia King, Aunt Antionette Scarvelloni, cousins, Bettina DiRese, Marianne Wohlleben, Ceil (Turk) Glazer, Marilyn (Ron) Dec and many other cousins.

Visitation will be 8:00-9:00am, January 4 at Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, January 4, at St Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE Highway 42, Summerfield, FL. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00am, January 9, at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Roman Catholic Church, 188 Mac Arthur Ave, Garfield, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2455 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, Florida 32788. Please put “In memory of Robert Vega” in the memo. Memorials can be also made onli8ne at cornerstonehospice.org.