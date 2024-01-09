Man exhibiting ‘erratic’ behavior arrested with vaping device at Wawa

A man exhibiting “erratic” behavior was arrested with a vaping device at Wawa.

Members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office stopped at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake where they noticed 42-year-old Ian Uriah Rickman of Lady Lake sitting outside and acting “erratic.” The Detroit native was in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a vaping device. He also had a small amount of fentanyl, according to an arrest report.

Rickman, who has a long history of arrests, was arrested last year when he was found hiding in the bushes at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

As a result of Saturday’s arrest, Rickman was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond