Ernest S.J. Johnson

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By Staff Report
Ernest “Ernie” S.J. Johnson
May 30, 1933 – December 20, 2023

Ernest “Ernie” S.J. Johnson, 90, of Wildwood, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 30, 1933, in Chelmsford, MA, to the late Ernest Johnson and Frances (nee Clark), Johnson, Delano.

Ernie was a talented and versatile musician who played in various bands throughout his life, most notably in the 80s and 90s. He had a passion for singing and playing his guitar and entertained many audiences with his lively and humorous performances.

He also had a successful career in electronics, working for several companies as a logistics manager. He retired in the late nineties and moved to Florida with his beloved wife, where they enjoyed the warm weather, the beautiful scenery, and the company of their friends and neighbors.

Ernie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather who cherished his family and always put them first. He was a kind, generous, and fun-loving man who had a positive outlook on life and a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Ernie (Darlene) Johnson of Ayer, MA; his daughters, Wanda (Joe) Carbonneau of Hudson, FL, Sheri (Ron) Steele of Wildwood, FL, and Michelle (George) Watson of Wildwood, FL; his 11 grandchildren; his 25 great-grandchildren, his 3 great-great grandchildren, his brother Ronald (Alice) Delano; his sister Jackie Shell and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carole E. (Parsons) Johnson of 65 years, his parents, and his granddaughter Crystal Steele.

Cremation has taken place with Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held 1:30 pm, Friday January 19, 2024, at Village Park Campus of First Baptist Church Leesburg 1000 Village Park Dr, Fruitland Park, FL 34731.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation: 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162: https://cornerstonehospice.org/.

