Sunday, January 21, 2024
Sumter County Health Department offers program aimed at preventing falls

By Staff Report

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County is introducing the new falls prevention program “Able, Stable, and Well.”

Falls are the leading cause of emergency department visits due to unintentional injury among those over 65 years of age and are a significant public health issue. This no-cost program emphasizes a community-based approach in reducing fall risk. Those who are eligible and wish to enroll can do so by taking the Fall Risk Assessment Survey.

Once the survey is submitted, participant fall risk factors are quickly analyzed. Participants will receive personalized recommendations along with a resource list.

Eligibility Requirements:

  • Must reside in Sumter County at least six months out of the year.
  • Must be age 65 or older.
  • Must have no medical history of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or amnesia.
  • Must not be confined to a wheelchair. 

The program follows up at six and 12 months post-enrollment to track progress, offer additional resources, and provide recommendations based on participant responses.
For more information, visit the program website (AbleStableandWell.org) or contact the program coordinator, Brittney McCann, at 352-569-3134 or Brittney.McCann@flhealth.gov.

