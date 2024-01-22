Villages-News.com needs to filter out outlandish Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Villages-News.com needs to show greater care in what is published in Letters to the Editor. Numerous letters submitted by Ralph Bennett are just ludicrous and defamatory of President Trump. Regardless of the opinions or political preferences of the party submitting Letters To The Editor they should contain only factual information and not be spam like in content with just mental feces being submitted and published without filter to the Villages-News.com. The credibility and professionalism of this platform are significantly called into question when rubbish is printed with complete disregard of the integrity of The Villages community.

While Trump Derangement Syndrome will be kicking into high gear prior to the election, let’s not have our community news platform used as a depends diaper for endless smears of libturd spam shlarting out into the vast internet from our community news platform.

Charles Finkle

Village of Osceola Hills