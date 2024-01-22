67 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 22, 2024
type here...

Villages-News.com needs to filter out outlandish Letters to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Villages-News.com needs to show greater care in what is published in Letters to the Editor. Numerous letters submitted by Ralph Bennett are just ludicrous and defamatory of President Trump. Regardless of the opinions or political preferences of the party submitting Letters To The Editor they should contain only factual information and not be spam like in content with just mental feces being submitted and published without filter to the Villages-News.com. The credibility and professionalism of this platform are significantly called into question when rubbish is printed with complete disregard of the integrity of The Villages community.
While Trump Derangement Syndrome will be kicking into high gear prior to the election, let’s not have our community news platform used as a depends diaper for endless smears of libturd spam shlarting out into the vast internet from our community news platform.

Charles Finkle
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

James Dockham got it wrong on Trump!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident attempts to correct the author of a previous Letter to the Editor and his interpretation about the presidency of Donald Trump.

Golf cart speeds have been exaggerated

A Village of Hawkins resident contends the “hype” has been overblown about the speed of golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Out-of-compliance home sales in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments on the sale of out-of-compliance homes in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace

A Village of McClure resident argues that former President Trump’s behavior in court has been a disgrace. It shows he has no respect for the legal system.

Prices climb while conditions decline at golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests The Villages is not living up the reputation it once had when it came to golf courses.

Photos