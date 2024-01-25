82.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Popular walking trail will be closed for repairs to bridge

By Staff Report

A popular walking trail in The Villages will be closed next week for repairs to a bridge.

District Property Management will be performing repairs along the walking bridge at the Black Lake Walking Trail. As repairs are being made, the bridge and north side of the trail will be closed. Repairs are tentatively scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29 through Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The Black Lake Walking Path has a Flexi-Pave surface.

The Black Lake Walking Path near Lake Miona opened in 2022. The path, which wound up costing $840,000, was nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, after the cost of the project continued to climb.

Earlier this month, the Project Wide Advisory Committee discussed continued drainage problems at the trail.

