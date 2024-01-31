P. Louise Carlson

September 21, 1947 – January 21, 2024

P. Louise Carlson, age 76, of Grand Island, N.Y., and The Villages, FL, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2024 in Ocala, FL due to complications from a stroke. Louise was born on September 21, 1947 in Buffalo, NY.

For the past 10 years, while enjoying their home in Grand Island, NY, Louise and Doug have spent several winter months each year in their home in The Villages, FL.

Louise had many interests and hobbies including golfing, gardening, sewing, bowling and camping/traveling in their RV, particularly their trips out west. She also had a special bond with their dog, Chance. Her favorite times were spent with family, friends and grandchildren, and she was especially enjoying spending time with her newest grandbaby, Ridley. On Christmas, Louise found out she was going to become a great grandmother in May.

Louise was a social, active woman, always full of joy and love. She was the most selfless woman and always put others’ needs ahead of her own. She gave the best hugs, too.

Louise is survived by her husband Douglas, children Brenda Wagner (Walter), Brian Uebler, Daniel Uebler (Kimberly), Cassondra Carlson (Trevor Wilson), stepchildren Tamara Crose (Timothy), Daniel Carlson (Kathryn),

grandchildren Samantha Skogen (Denton), Veronica Carlson, Olivia Carlson, Owen Wagner, Charlotte Wagner and Ridley Wilson; siblings Jeannette Pease (Louis), Paul Walk (Ann), sister-in-law Betty Walk (Bruce), as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Vera Walk, brothers Ralph and Bruce Walk and stepsons Jeremy and Donald Carlson.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County (Buffalo, New York). https://yourspca.org/donatenow/