Patricia Gail Kerans

July 19, 1945 – February 1, 2024

Patricia Gail O’Connor Kerans, of The Villages, passed away February 1, 2024. Sje was born in Sac City Iowa on July 19,1945 and was the second of six children of Bert and Rose (McDonald) O’Connor.

Pat was known as Gail to all of her Iowa family and friends. Because of her mother’s untimely death, Pat and her siblings were primarily raised by her father’s sister, Evelyn Fitzgerald who with her husband Dave had five children of their own. Pat grew up in a loving extended family who remained close throughout their lives.

After Pat graduated high school she enlisted in the US Navy and after basic training was sent to the Naval Air Station in Norfolk Virginia and assigned to the Administration Department and became the secretary of the Catholic chaplain. It was in Norfolk where she met and married her husband of 59 years, Doug Kerans. While in Norfolk Pat gave birth to her first son, John Michael.

When her husband’s service commitment ended they moved to Milford, Connecticut where her husband was accepted in a General Electric Company program that involved several relocations. Their next move was to Dobbs Ferry, NY and there Pat gave birth to her second child, Kimberly Ann. The next assignment required a move to Framingham, Massachusetts and the birth of their third child, Douglas Randall (Randy). After a 4 year stent in Massachusetts, Pat and family moved to Nashua New Hampshire and then finally to Strongsville Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. Since all the children were in school Pat sought employment at the Altemheim Nursing Home where she obtained her Dietary Management Certificate which allowed her to manage the Meals on Wheels program for Strongsville and surrounding communities. All the children were involved in competitive sports and Pat never missed a game for any of them. She developed close relationships with many of the other parents that continued long after the kids moved on.

In December 1999 both retired and on the recommendation of a close friend they visited The Villages, a retirement community in Central Florida. They were so impressed with the visit that they purchased a plot of land and built a home. In the fall of 2000 they moved and immediately immersed themselves in the lifestyle by joining a number of clubs including the Irish American Club, The Ohio State Club, the 3 C’s Ohio club and the 26er’s Social Club as well as sports activities such as Bocce Ball and Shuffleboard. Pat joined a 9 Hole Ladies Golf League and frequently admitted that the best part of golf was going to lunch afterwards. Pat also became a member of the Guardian ad Litem Program in 2005. This was her passion. She loved working with dedicated foster care parents who offered children a loving stable family environment giving them an opportunity to live a a safe and fruitful life. She stayed close to many of the children after they aged out of the program. Pat received many awards and recognition for her Guardian work. Pat was an active member of St. Timothy Catholic Church and was the President of the Garden Club. She enjoyed the gardening but most of all working with the other members.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kitsy and husband Marty. She is survived by her siblings Tom and wife Ann O’Connor of Canton, MA, sister Joni and husband Doug Carlson of Lake Lotawana, MO. Sister Jeani and husband Mike Green of Sac City, IA and sister Rose and husband Dana Buckingham of North Bend, WA as well as assorted nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Services for Pat will be a family affair in Sac City, IA at a later date. The family appreciates all the calls, texts, flowers they have received.