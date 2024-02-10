Resident of The Villages sentenced in golf cart crash at Southern Trace

A Village of Belvedere man has been sentenced in connection with a golf cart crash at Southern Trace Plaza.

Aaron Michael Chas, 45, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was placed on probation for one year, lost of his driver’s license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dropped in exchange for his plea.

He was driving a black 2016 Yamaha two-seater at about 6 p.m. Sept. 7 when he lost control of the vehicle, it jumped a curb and collided with a white Ford Ranger pickup at Wedgewood Lane and Fieldcrest Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared that the Delaware native had been drinking.

He had a vape pen which contained a brown oil substance, which tested positive for THC. He was also in possession of a jar of Ole Smokey’s Moonshine as well as a CBD pen and a CBD cigarette.

Chas performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that measured .163 and .167 blood alcohol content. He was also ticketed on charge of careless driving.