Friday, September 8, 2023
Village of Belvedere man arrested on DUI charge after golf cart crash

By Meta Minton
Aaron Michael Chas

A Village of Belvedere man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a golf cart crash at Southern Trace Plaza.

Aaron Michael Chas, 45, who lives at 715 Evelynton Loop, was driving a black 2016 Yamaha two-seater at about 6 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of the vehicle, it jumped a curb and collided with a white Ford Ranger pickup at Wedgewood Lane and Fieldcrest Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared that the Delaware native had been drinking.

He had a vape pen which contained a brown oil substance, which tested positive for THC. He was also in his possession of a jar of Ole Smokey’s Moonshine as well as a CBD pen and a CBD cigarette.

Chas performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that measured .163 and .167 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was also ticketed on charge of careless driving. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bond.

