83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...

There is a two-tier system of justice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

You often see The Village MAGA fans complaining about the two-tier justice system being “unfair” to Citizen Trump.
There is a two-tier system – One for rich white males who can stay out of prison, and others.
If other Americans had committed a fraction of the federal felonies Trump has been indicted on, they would have been locked up already pending trial. He stole over 10,000 pages of top secret documents and left the unsecured boxes in unlocked bathrooms.
POTUS Joe Biden will easily be re-elected in 2024. His successes are overwhelming. Trump is bound for conviction on 91 felonies.

Ralph Bennett
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problem of disrespectful youth was observed long ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident reminds as that Plato and Egyptians long ago complained about the problem of disrespectful children.

Democrats turning on Biden

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that the Democrats are turning on President Biden after Thursday’s disastrous press conference.

One more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden

A Village of Glenview resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers one more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden.

Not a safe situation at Cordoba Postal Station

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident says the Cordoba Postal Station does not have enough parking and it is not a safe situation. She says it’s going to get worse.

Is Congressman Daniel Webster lazy or just plain incompetent?

Is Congressman Daniel Webster lazy or just plain incompetent? A Village of Palo Alto resident would like to know.

Photos