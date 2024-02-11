There is a two-tier system of justice

To the Editor:

You often see The Village MAGA fans complaining about the two-tier justice system being “unfair” to Citizen Trump.

There is a two-tier system – One for rich white males who can stay out of prison, and others.

If other Americans had committed a fraction of the federal felonies Trump has been indicted on, they would have been locked up already pending trial. He stole over 10,000 pages of top secret documents and left the unsecured boxes in unlocked bathrooms.

POTUS Joe Biden will easily be re-elected in 2024. His successes are overwhelming. Trump is bound for conviction on 91 felonies.

Ralph Bennett

Village of Osceola Hills