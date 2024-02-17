Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after caught back behind wheel again

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after has was caught back behind the wheel again.

Edgar Joel May Chan, 30, was driving a silver Toyota at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over by a Fruitland Park police officer.

During a traffic stop, May Chan handed the officer a driver’s license from Mexico. May Chan confirmed he does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States. The police officer found that May Chan had been arrested in 2021 by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for driving without a license. A passenger in the car indicated that May Chan is not living in the country legally.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.