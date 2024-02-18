54.9 F
Villagers for Trump 47 to host commentator Lou Dobbs on Super Tuesday

By Staff Report

Villagers for Trump 47 will host commentator Lou Dobbs next month at an event at the Wildwood Community Center.

Dobbs’ show will be filmed live and will be followed by a rally on Super Tuesday which is set for March 5.

Lou Dobbs hosts Lou Dobbs Tonight on Lindell TV.
Lou Dobbs hosts “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Lindell TV.

General admission will be $47 and includes the live filming of “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” VIP packages are also available. There will be free admission for veterans and law enforcement.

Dobbs appeared for years on CNN before jumping to Fox News, where his show became the most-watched business program on television. However, he was fired by Fox in 2021 when he and Fox were named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit over voting machines used in the 2020 election.

Dobbs’ show now appears on Lindell TV, founded by Mike Lindell of My Pillow fame. Lindell is coming to speak to The Villages MAGA Club on March 2.

