65.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 19, 2024
type here...

Cleaning lady arrested after fight with former daughter-in-law

By Staff Report
Angela McClane
Angela McClane

A cleaning lady was arrested after a fight with her former daughter-in-law.

Angela Carroll McClane, 54, of Summerfield, who owns and operates Angie’s Cleaning Services, was arrested Friday after her former daughter-in-law reported the altercation which took place at her home in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The two women were arguing in a bedroom at the home when McClane called her former daughter-in-law a “bitch.” The daughter-in-law began filming the argument with her phone, prompting McClane to knock  the phone out of her hand. The phone fell to the floor and the video recording ended.

A criminal history check revealed that McClane had been convicted of battery in 1993 in Marion County.

The Ohio native was arrested on a felony charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that the costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs to allow the poker games to continue

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, adds his thoughts to The Villages’ recent crackdown on poker games at recreation centers.

Another take on reconciling worlds

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about a soul-searching commercial which aired during the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Neighbors rally around Village of DeLuna resident hit with anonymous complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident reports that neighbors rallied around her when she was targeted by an anonymous complaint.

Recreation Department unfairly targeting poker games

A Village of Del Mar resident writes that he believes the Recreation Department is unfairly targeting poker games. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos