Cleaning lady arrested after fight with former daughter-in-law

A cleaning lady was arrested after a fight with her former daughter-in-law.

Angela Carroll McClane, 54, of Summerfield, who owns and operates Angie’s Cleaning Services, was arrested Friday after her former daughter-in-law reported the altercation which took place at her home in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The two women were arguing in a bedroom at the home when McClane called her former daughter-in-law a “bitch.” The daughter-in-law began filming the argument with her phone, prompting McClane to knock the phone out of her hand. The phone fell to the floor and the video recording ended.

A criminal history check revealed that McClane had been convicted of battery in 1993 in Marion County.

The Ohio native was arrested on a felony charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.