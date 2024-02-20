Shirley Jean Lundy

66.7 F
By Staff Report
November 5, 1935 – February 15, 2024

Shirley Lundy, 88, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on February 15.

Shirley was born in Essex, Missouri to Gene and Irene Estes on November 5, 1935. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and worked as a schoolteacher in St Louis for 17 years. Shirley married Francis Lundy on November 2, 1991, in Dexter Missouri. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing cards, speaking Spanish, dancing and singing karaoke.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Gene and Irene, brother Jack, and sisters Mary and JoAnn.

Shirley is survived by Francis Lundy, her children Steve Smith, Brian and Leigh Ann Boyles, Mark and Barb Lundy, grandchildren Steven Smith, Jessica Smith, Ashleigh Stansfield, Audrey Stansfield, Kayla Lundy, Joshua Lundy, Matthew Lundy and great grandchildren Jaylon, Julien, and Quentin.

Visitation will be 3:00 pm Friday, February 23 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages, FL. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. Harold Hendren of New Covenant First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri on March 1. Arrangements are by Rainey Mathis Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family of Shirley Lundy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Rev. Harold Hendren.

