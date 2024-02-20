Son deprived of methadone arrested after allegedly trashing mother’s home

A son deprived of methadone was arrested after allegedly trashing his mother’s home.

Taylor Francis Wall, 31, was arrested on a charge of battery Saturday at his mother’s home on Acorn Trail in the Parkwood mobile home community in Wildwood.

Wall threw a brick at his mother’s boyfriend and pushed his mother when she tried to calm him down, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Officers found “debris and broken objects covering the floor of the kitchen.”

Wall’s girlfriend said that Wall had not received his dose of methadone and “started throwing and breaking things” because his mother was not there to provide the dosage.The girlfriend also tried to calm Wall, who responded by grabbing her by the throat.

Wall was initially transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood. When he was medically cleared, he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on two counts of battery on $2,000 bond.