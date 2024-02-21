58.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Trio of police officers honored for their life-saving efforts

By Meta Minton

Three police officers were honored Wednesday night at the Lady Lake Commission meeting.

Police Chief Steven Hunt presented the Meritorious Police Service Bar to Sgt. Heather Couch.

She was still a corporal in June when she responded to a shooting and quickly broadcast information about a suspect. Couch remained on the scene and offered aid to the shooting victim, including CPR, even though it put her safety in potential jeopardy.

“Sgt. Couch tried to help save a life despite the risk to her own safety,” the chief said.

Officer Andru Eckerdt, Sgt. Heather Couch and Officer Jean Cinton, from left
The chief also honored Officers Jean Cintron and Andru Eckerdt with the Chief’s Special Recognition Certificate of Appreciation.

The two officers responded in November, to render aid to an individual who suffered a cardiac episode and was not breathing. The officers performed CPR and the patient was transported to a local hospital and recovered.

