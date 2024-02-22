61.7 F
By Staff Report
September 17, 1939 – February 16, 2024

Wilma T. Weir (Nee Thompson) 84 of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on February 16, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on September 17,1939 in Mercer, Pa. the daughter of Burdell and Mildred Thompson. Ms. Weir graduated Lakeview High school in 1957 and further graduated Sharon General in 1960 earning a degree in nursing. Wilma worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years with Akron General Medical Center, Providing outstanding care for her patients.

Wilma then retired to Tavares, Florida, enjoyed helping friends in her mobile home park, Crocheting, and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Sister, Verna Engstrom and is survived by her sons; Bradley Gera of Mercer, PA. Bruce (Michelle) Gera of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Jack (Tracey) Weir of Cleveland, OH. and Craig (Cathy) Weir of North Canton, OH. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Nathan (Jessica), Allen (Hannah), Kody, Brandon (Mary), Briana, Cara (Pete), and great Grandchildren Maci, KeeLee, Jaxson, Aria and Iona.

Donations may be made in her memory to Cornerstone Hospice at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Fl. 32162.

A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

