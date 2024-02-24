70.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 24, 2024
No. 1 restaurant operator in The Villages sets sights on Middleton

By Staff Report
Fred Karimipour]
Fred Karimipour

The No. 1 restaurant operator in The Villages has set his sights on Middleton.

Fred Karimipour, owner of FMK Restaurant Group, has announced that he will be opening Victory Family Sports Grill in downtown Middleton, the family community which is home to the new Villages Charter School campus.

Homes are rapidly being built at Middleton and are being snapped up families eager to live near the new school campus, which includes The Villages High School.

Construction is proceeding at a brisk pace at Middleton
Construction of new homes is proceeding at a brisk pace at Middleton.

His company operates the popular restaurants The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Bluefin Grill and Bar at Brownwood as well as the Coastal Del Mar seafood restaurant and the new Bella Vita Italian Steakhouse, both at Spanish Springs Town Square, among others.

In addition, FMK Restaurant Group runs the Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club and Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club.

Karimipour was recently named the Sumter County Businessman of the Year by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce.

